Indiana Jones Hat For Sale 5.24.2021

The hat worn by Harrison Ford in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is up for sale. It’s included in an auction with entertainment memorabilia.

June 29th the hat will go up for sale. It’s expected to draw $150-250 thousand dollars. It’s one of 1300 items on the auction block.

Other items include the golf cart driven by Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. That golf cart is attracting attention locally by some golfers at the Paso Robles Golf Club. Several local golfers say they identify with Brad Pitt. They’d feel at home driving that cart, as he did.