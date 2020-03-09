Indictment 3.09.2020

A grand jury indicts 13 people in a Paso Robles based operation for allegedly conspiring to transport narcotics from Mexico to sell in San Luis Obispo county.

The leader identified as 42-year-old Rabi Miranda of Paso Robles. Prosecutors allege that Miranda regularly coordinated with a supply source in Mexico, and traveled to house in Los Angeles to get drugs. She then brought them back to Paso Robles for distribution. 13 defendants were arrested. 11 of them appeared in San Luis Obispo county superior court on Friday.

Homeland security cooperated with the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department, the probation department and the district attorney’s office.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he’s extremely pleased with the efforts of the his special operations unit to take down a major drug trafficking organization that was operating in San Luis Obsipo county.