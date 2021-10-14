Inflation 10.14.2021

You may have noticed this yourself at the cash register when you’re shopping for anything.

Inflation in September was up 5.4% from last year. It’s the highest inflation in 13 years.

Gas prices are up 25% under president Joe Biden.

Meat is up 12%.

Used car prices are up 24% over last year.

In the last few months, prices rose 0.4% in September and 0.3% in August. If it continues at that rate we’ll see annual inflation over 5%.

The hardest hit by the inflation, the poor and middle class. That’s because gas, food and goods continue to be key drivers of inflation.