Will you be receiving that one thousand dollar check from the state for inflation relief?

The inflation relief bill authorized the so called, “middle class tax refund.”

You are eligible if you made up to $250 thousand dollars when you filed your tax return in 2020.

For a joint return, the upper limit is one half million dollars.

Payments are capped at one dependent.

Those checks are to be sent out just before the election, however, some checks may not arrive before December.