Info Session For SLO Offshore Wind & Turbine Development 9.28.2023

Congressman Salud Carbajal, California senator John Laird, and assemblymember Dawn Addis announced yesterday that there will be a public information session in November for offshore wind development along the San Luis Obispo coast.

Confirmed attendees include representatives from the California Energy Commission, Coastal Commission, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo county supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and Morro Bay mayor Carla Wixom. Senator Laird said “the residents of San Luis Obispo county have a lot of questions… the purpose of this information session is to begin to get those questions answered.”

The information session will be November 1st beginning at 4 pm at the San Luis Obispo county government center.

