Infrastructure Law to Fund Central Passenger Rail Improvements 12.26.2023

Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office announced that about 1 million dollars in investments from the $108 billion bipartisan infrastructure law will go to rail services on the central coast.

Specifically, Carbajal’s office says the funds will go to the corridor identification and development program. The California department of transportation will use half a million dollars to provide new services between San Jose and San Luis Obispo. Currently, only the Coast Starlight that travels between Los Angeles and Seattle is the only route that can travel between San Luis Obispo and San Jose.

The second half a million will be used at enhancing the existing Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, with new frequencies and improvements to reliability.

Salud Carbajal said: “I am proud to see another lage investment from our landmark law that I helped write coming to the central coast to continue the revitalization of our region.”