Inmate Death 2.26.2020

Another inmate dies at the county jail. Monday night, a 62-year-old Nipomo man who was arrested for driving under the influence died at the jail.

Gregory Luis Trujillo suffered a medical event in the intake and release area of the jail. Trujillo had been arrested around 3:10 Monday afternoon in front of Nipomo elementary school. He was transported to the jail after having blood drawn at a local hospital and receiving a medical exam. He reportedly did not complain of any difficulties.

Around 8:15, one of the inmates in the holding cell with Trujillo notified jail officials that Trujillo had an issue. His death is under investigation.