Inmate Escapes 10.31.2018

An inmate escaped yesterday from the California Men’s Colony. 26-year-old David Gray Hall drove away in a state vehicle, described as a white 1997 ford Aerostar van.

Gray was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He’s been at the prison since 2015. He was scheduled to be released next year. He’s describes as an African-American man, about six feet tall and 185 pounds. Watch out for him wearing an orange suit driving a white van. He may be driving a white ford Aerostar van with California plates ‘E 431260’. It’s a state vehicle.