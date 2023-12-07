Inmate Who Attacked Flores Charged w/Attempted Murder 12.07.2023

In August earlier this year, Paul Flores, the man convicted for the murder of Kristin Smart in 2022, was slashed at his neck by his cell mate after he was transferred to Pleasant Valley state prison in Coalinga.

He spent several days in the hospital before he was returned to the prison. His cell mate, Jason Richard Budrow is now being charged with attempted murder, assault by an inmate serving a life sentence, assault with a deadly weapon by an inmate, and possession of an inmate-manufactured weapon.

Currently Budrow is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole due to three prior violent felony convictions. In 2004 he assaulted a female minor, in 2010 he murdered his ex girlfriend, and killed his cellmate in 2021.

If he is convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to another 27 years to life in prison. His scheduled to be arraigned in January.