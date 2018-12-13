Insurance Claims 12.13.2018

Insurance claims from California fires have already reached $9 billion dollars, and they’re still going up. The state’s insurance commissioner making that announcement yesterday in Sacramento.

The fire in Paradise has generated claims reaching almost seven billion dollars. That fire killed at least 86 people. The rest of the damage claims coming from fires in southern California, the Woolsey and Hill fires.

Earlier this week, state and federal authorities estimated the cost of clearing debris around Paradise may cost at least $3 billion dollars.

Insurance claims total 28,000 from residential personal property. Nearly 2,000 from commercial property, and nearly 10,000 from auto and other claims.