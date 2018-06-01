International Beer Festival 6.01.2018

Nicki Lane to perform at the kick-off concert for the Beer Festival tonight at the Paso Robles Events Center.

Tickets are $45 for the kick off concert tonight. Beer will be available to purchase for $5 from Firestone Walker and a select group of beer festival participating breweries including Half Acre out of Chicago. Food is also available for purchase.

This event is a benefit for the Pioneer Day committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles with 100% of the net proceeds going to pioneer day.