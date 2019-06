Today is International Doughnut Day.

Doughnut stores throughout the north county are gearing up for a busy Friday In Atascadero, SLODOCO is preparing thousands of exotic, fresh doughnuts.

SLODOCO supervisor, Sameer Wahba, tells KPRL, SLODOCO Donuts in Atascadero is the company’s second store. The first is a 24-hour coffee and doughnut store off Foothill boulevard near the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo. The owners of SLODOCO live in Atascadero.