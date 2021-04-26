International Space Station 4.26.2021

Quite a crowd at the Space Station over the weekend. With the arrival of four astronauts from Space X, there are eleven astronauts there. The all-time record is 13, set during NASA’s space shuttle era, before president Obama made severe cuts in the space program.

The current population on the space station includes six Americans, two Russians, two Japanese and one French astronaut. One is Cal Poly graduate Victor Glover.

During a recent interview, Glover answered questions from students across the country about his experience.

He says the space station is traveling at greater than 17,000 miles per hour, so it’s always a change in view, and Glover says the view is spectacular, especially the colors.

Victor Glover attended Cal Poly on a wrestling scholarship. After he graduated in engineering, he became a test pilot. Right now he’s on the International Space Station in outer space.

He’s expected to stay on the space station for a few more months. He hopes to return to earth in time to see his daughter graduate from high school in northern California.