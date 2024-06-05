Intersection Improvement For North River Rd & River Oaks Dr 6.05.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced an improvement project for the intersection of North River road & River Oaks drive.

The work will go from June 10th to July 17, 2024. Traffic control will be in place for north and south bound traffic at the intersection on North River road.

River Oaks drive will not be accessible for the duration of the work. A detour will be posted to Union road, where residents can then access the neighborhood from Golden Hill to Dallons, or Golden Hill to 46 east to Buena Vista drive.

The city asks travelers to drive slowly through the construction area, be prepared to stop, and follow all posted detour signs and directions.