Interstate 5 Closed at the Grapevine 12.27.2019

If you traveled 101 yesterday, you saw the traffic.

SB 101 crowded with cars and trucks yesterday afternoon because interstate five is closed at the Grapevine. Because of heavy snow which fell on Christmas evening, I-5 is closed between Parker road in Castaic to Grapevine road in Kern county.

After a series of car crashes, including a three vehicle collision, highway 166 closed between I-5 and Santa Maria. So the only ways to travel east and west is 46, 41 and highway 58.

North and south, all the truck and vehicle traffic is going up and down 101 through San Luis Obispo county. Yesterday afternoon, SB traffic moved at a crawl under the 13th street bridge and crowded the freeway all the way south to Nipomo.

No word yet from Caltrans when I-5 will reopen at the Grapevine. The CHP is warning people to expect very heavy traffic with the 101 detour.