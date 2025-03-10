Intoxicated Man in SLO Arrested For Possession of Drugs 3.10.2025

San Luis Obispo police released a statement detailing the arrest of 44-year-old Angel Resendez of Avila Beach.

Police say they responded to a welfare check on February 14th on Higuera street in San Luis Obispo. They found Resendez on the ground, bleeding from a cut on his head, and intoxicated. Police also say they found a bag next to him containing almost eight thousand dollars in cash, a wallet, an ID, several cell phones, and plastic bags of white powder. The powder was later identified as cocaine.

After Resendez was treated for his injury at a local hospital, San Luis Obispo police detectives authorized a search warrant for his residence and vehicles, and found additional ammunition and narcotics.

He was arrested for several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with two prior convictions, and felon in possession of ammunition.