IQMS sells to a French software company for $425 million.

The Paso Robles based company was founded by Randy and Nancy Flamm. They started the company in their garage when they lived in the Inland Empire. In 1995, they relocated to Paso Robles.

IQMS designs and develops planning and management software and other projects. In 2017, IQMS reported revenue of just under $60 million dollars. About 315 people work for the company on Wisteria Lane in Paso Robles.