IWMA Director Leaving 6.25.2021

After two years of contentiousness, the director of the Integrated Waste Management Authority is leaving.

Brooks Stayer told the board earlier this month that he has accepted a new job in Augusta, Georgia. Stayer will leave his position in San Luis Obispo county in July.

He said he wants to be closer to his family, but people speculate that the battle over Styrofoam became too intense for the bureaucrat.

The Integrated Waste Management Authority is made up of elected officials from the county and cities.

San Luis Obispo county supervisors and several north county elected officials have talked about pulling out of the IWMA because of strict environmental regulations imposed on those municipalities by the IWMA. Restrictions which most people found to be stifling overreach of the Integrated Waste Management Authority.