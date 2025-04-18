Jack Creek Road Bridge in Templeton To Close For Construction 4.18.2025

The Jack Creek road bridge in rural Templeton will be closed starting April 24, 2025, through November 30, 2025.

County public works says the closure is for the replacement of the bridge above Paso Robles Creek. The bridge was originally built in 1937, public works says, and is due for a replacement.

The project to replace the bridge is around 8 million dollars, funded with federal highway bridge program grants.

County public works says residents and businesses on either side of the bridge will remain accessible by alternate routes, which will be posted on detour signs.