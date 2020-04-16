Jail Inmates 4.16.2020

At San Luis Obspo superior court, more hearings yesterday on the release of inmates from the county jail.

So far, 18 county jail inmates have been released on the zero bail emergency release. The plan imposed by the California judicial council to protect inmates from the coronavirus.

Initially, 60 inmates were identified as eligible for the release. That was narrowed to 33 who made it to court. Those under consideration include a Paso Robles man who prosecutors say ran a central coast meth and heroin ring. And a south county bookkeeper who stole $5 million dollar from her employer.

27 emergency cases heard. Four hearings were continued. 16 had their bail kept in place.

An Atascadero bookkeeper who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer and then allegedly threatened his life from behind bars, she was denied emergency bail. 18 jail inmates were released without having to pay any bail.