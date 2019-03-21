Jamba Juice 3.21.2019

Jamba Juice is planning to open a new store in Atascadero. The juicer plans to open a store on the corner of El Camino Real and highway forty-one.

Jeff Olds and his wife Linda Ozawa Olds will own the franchise. They also own stores in San Luis, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

Jamba Juice was founded by Kirk Perron of Morro Bay back in 1990. He started with one store on Foothill Boulevard. Initially, he called it the Juice Club. He hired Poly graduates, who became his partners. Perron ultimately sold the chain for over $200 million dollars, but some of the partners, like the Olds, held on to some of the stores.