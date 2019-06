Jamba Juice is changing its name, and expanding it’s menu.

The company that started as Juice Club in 1990 is dropping Juice from its name. It will also expand its menu to include bowls and Funze On-The-Go bites.

Jamba is releasing a new logo. They’re opening a new store in Atascadero soon.

It will be interesting to see if it has the new look and new menu.