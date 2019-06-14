Jammies 6.14.2019

You know summer is back when concerts in the park returns to the downtown city park in Paso Robles. Lyndia Plescia says there are some improvements this year. The Bike Valet is back, and there are more corporate sponsors. Lynda Plescia introduced the band and the corporate sponsors of the event.

Thursday night Concerts in the Park continue nearly every Thursday night deep into August in downtown Paso Robles.

Tomorrow night, Atascadero kicks off its summer concert series at Atascadero lake park. That’s 6:30 to 8:30 Saturday night at the natural amphitheater at Atascadero lake park. And it’s also free.