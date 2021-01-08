Jason Anderson in the Nation’s Capital 1.08.2021

Debate continues over the debacle at the nations capitol. The media reports blame president Trump for inciting a riot. But Jason Anderson of Atascadero was there and he saw the entire episode up close.

He said what he saw and what the media is reporting are two different stories.

Today we learn, one of those arrested in the siege of the capital is Antifa-BLM activist John Sullivan of Utah. He was arrested in a BLM protest in Provo last July during which a person was shot. The protesters blocked a freeway and harassed motorists caught in the back-up.