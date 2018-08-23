Jerry Greer 8.23.2018

Nine years ago, 71-year-old Jerry Greer was shot to death at his home in Templeton.

For years, investigators could not identify a suspect. Now, the sheriff’s department says his son, Brian Greer of Paso Robles, is a person of interest.

Brian Greer is a retired state correctional officer who worked at Soledad state prison. Sheriff’s department detectives recently collected items from his residence in Paso Robles. Their investigation is continuing.

“Person of interest” means police have identified someone who may have been involved in a crime, but who has not been arrested or formally accused. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department. Parkinson says there are several ways of doing so.

Jerry Greer lived on Santa Rita road in rural Templeton. He rarely traveled far from home.