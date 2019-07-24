Jerry Reynolds’ Funeral Services 7.24.2019

Funeral services for Jerry Reynolds will be held one week from today, July 31st at St. Rose Catholic church in Paso Robles. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skills USA Chapter 211, in care of Jerry Reynolds, or to a charity of your choice.

Jerry Reynolds died July 15th after a battle with cancer. He grew up in Paso Robles and attended Paso Robles high school for one year before transferring to Mission Catholic high school.

Jerry was named San Luis Obispo county athlete of the year in 1970.

He went on to play at Cuesta college where he played football and baseball. He later graduated from Cal Poly with a bachelors degree in physical education.

He taught briefly at Mission, then taught at Templeton high school for 25 years. He had a remarkable coaching career with a record of 201 wins against 73 losses. His football teams won 8 CIF championships. His baseball teams won three CIF championships. His softball teams won two championships. He was named CIF coach of the year in each sport on multiple occasions.

Just before his death he was selected to the CIF southern section hall of fame. His induction ceremony was scheduled for this October. Again, a funeral service for Jerry reynolds will be held next Wednesday at St. Rose Catholic church.

You are encouraged to wear your favorite football, baseball, or high school jersey to the service.