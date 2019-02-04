Jerry Seinfeld Porsche 2.04.2019

Remember the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza bought a used car believing it was previously owned by Jon Voigt, the actor?

Turns out the car was previously owned by John Voigt the dentist, not Jon Voigt the actor.

The episode recalled because a company has sued Jerry Seinfeld, the actor, after buying his 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million. Then allegedly discovering the car was a fake.

Fica Frio Limited has sued in Manhattan federal court. Orin Snyder is Seinfeld’s attorney. He says the comedian acted in good faith. He has asked for evidence to substantiate the allegations. Snyder says, “Fica Frio ignored Jerry and instead filed this frivolous lawsuit.”