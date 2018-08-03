Jesse Richard Wallace 8.03.2018

An Arroyo Grande man arrested after a routine traffic stop turns up drugs and a loaded handgun.

Sheriff’s deputies with the gang task force conducted the traffic stop on an SUV Wednesday afternoon on Pike and 32nd street in Oceano.

They learned the driver was operating a vehicle with a suspended license. A k9 unit dispatched to the scene discovered the presence of narcotics, so they searched the vehicle. They located a loaded 9 mm handgun, methamphetamine and heroin. They also found drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of narcotics.

32-year-old Jesse Richard Wallace was booked on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. He was booked at the county jail. Bail set at $50,000 dollars.