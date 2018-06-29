Jessica Lea Allred 6.29.2018

A jury trial underway for a San Luis Obispo woman whose car struck and killed a Santa Margarita woman in 2016.

24-year-old Jessica Lea Allred was driving home from the Pozo Stampede when her car crossed the double yellow line and crashed head on with a vehicle driven by Denise Fox of Santa Margarita. Fox died from her injuries.

At her trial yesterday, Allred’s attorney raised questions about the blood testing procedure and challenged testimony of the investigating CHP officer, who said she looked and acted like she was inebriated. Her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Allred says she had only three beers at the KJUG country music concert at the Pozo Saloon.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue today. Allred faces a maximum of ten years in state prison for causing the accident that killed Denise Fox.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Fox’s family against Allred is expected to begin after the criminal trial is over.