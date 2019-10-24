Jessica Patterson & The March Primary 10.24.2019

Jessica Patterson is the new chair of the California republican party. She says homelessness and the way government handles it may be an issue in next year’s elections. She says republicans are pointing to the job done by San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has reduced homelessness by about 6%.

Patterson says republicans hope to make inroads in California because of the failed leadership in Sacramento.

Jessica Patterson, chair of the California republican party, is visiting the north county this week as she travels California before the March primary election.