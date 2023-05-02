Jim Lewis – New City Manager 05.02.2023

Atascadero names a new city manager to take over after Rachelle Rickard retires in July.

He’s a familiar face in the rotunda. Former assistant city manager Jim Lewis has been named the new city manager in Atascadero.

The city council will consider approving a contract with Lewis at their meeting one week from today. Lewis may take office on July first. Her last day will be July 12th.

Jim Lewis has lived in Atascadero with his family for nearly 20 years.

He served as assistant city manager under Wade McKinney.