Jim Weimann Memorial 08.15.2022

We learn today of plans for a memorial service and celebration of life for KPRL’s Jimmy Weimann, who died recently.

Weimann was the voce of the Bearcats over the past 20 years and more recently on an internet station.

Services will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Creston Community Church, followed by the burial at Paso Robles cemetery.

A celebration of life will be enjoyed at 12:15 at Barney Schwartz park in Paso Robles.

Food and beverage will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, you’re encouraged to support the Bearcat team.