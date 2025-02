Our Congressman, Jimmy Panetta, is involved in 25 lawsuits against the Trump

administration to fight DOGE.

This afternoon at 5:30 KPRL LISTENERS CAN CALL IN TO PANETTAS TOWN HALL

MEETING. THE NUMBER TO CALL IN at 5:30 PM today, IS 833-380-0413.

Listeners to KPRL might want to listen in or participate in this TOWN HALL MEETING.