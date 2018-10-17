Joan The Octopus 10.17.2018

Joan the octopus at the San Luis Obispo aquarium in Avila beach is going back to her home in the ocean off Morro Bay.

If you want to see Joan the octopus before she heads back to the ocean, you have only a few weeks to see her at the aquarium in Avila beach. The best time to see Joan is during her feeding times, because that’s when she hunts down the prawn or other living food the aquarium people drop into her tank. They feed her live food to keep her active so she can more easily re-acclimate to the open ocean.

Joan is outgrowing her tank, and octopuses are escape artists. As promised, the fisherman who found Joan in a prawn trap off the coast of Morro Bay is going to return her to where he found her. She’s only got a few more weeks at the aquarium in Avila, then Joan is going back to the open seas. She would like to say good bye to Declan and other kids who visited her.