Joan the octopus was delivered back to her home in the ocean near Cambria. When Joan showed up at the Avila beach aquarium last January, KPRL talked with Emily Sampson, who described Joan as a great ambassador.

Joan outgrew her tank, and octopuses are escape artists. So as promised, the fisherman who found Joan in a prawn trap off the coast of Cambria returned her to where he found her to her former home. Joan is finally back in the open seas.