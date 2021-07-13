Job Fair in Downtown Paso Robles 7.13.2021

We’ll see cooler weather through the weekend here in the north county.

Great weather for today’s job fair in downtown Paso Robles. The job fair put on by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Paso Robles downtown Main Street association and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

It will be from 9-11 this morning at the downtown city park.

More than 30 businesses will have representatives there looking for new employees.

Those businesses include:

The new Templeton Mercantile, opening soon at the old AJ Spurs.

Numerous wineries.

JM Construction Inc.

California Department of Corrections.

Lake Nacimiento Resorts.

Oxford Suites.

Paso Robles Heating and Air.

And many others. 9-11 this morning in the downtown city park.

It’s free to attend.