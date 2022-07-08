Job Openings 07.08.2022

Are you looking for a job?

New figures released this week by the federal government indicate that the workforce is down by more than a million people from before the pandemic.

The data suggesting the job market remains strong, even though fears of a recession have increased.

The unemployment rate is 3.6% nationwide. That means there are twice the number of job openings compared to people collecting unemployment benefits.

In May of this year, there were nearly 6 million Americans collecting unemployment benefits.