Joe Callero 3.07.2019

Cal Poly’s basketball coach learns he will not be retained after the end of the season. Joe Callero has coached the Mustangs for 10 years. His best year was 2014, when the team won the Big West tournament and entered the NCAA tournament despite having a losing record. They won their play-in game, then got blown out by Wichita State in their second game.

Callero also coached David Nwaba at Cal Poly. Nwaba is now with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He previously played for the Lakers and the Los Angeles Bulls. He is the brother of Barbara Nwaba, a track and field star at UC Santa Barbara who competes in the Women’s Multi-Event Pentathlon and related events.

This year, the Mustangs are in last place in the Big West conference with a record of 2-12. Callero made $268 thousand dollars a year at Cal Poly. He was the highest paid coach at the university. A national search is underway for a new coach. Athletic department officials say they will also look at some local coaches including Rusty Blair at Cuesta, and high school coaches Terrance Harris at Mission Prep and Derrick Jasper at Paso Robles.