Joe Callero 3.12.2019

Cal Poly’s basketball coach receives a $137 thousand dollar buyout of his contract. That’s to pay for the remaining year on his contract. The university did not renew the coach’s contract. Athletic director Don Oberhelman says, “We had several years of not improving.”

The Mustangs finished the season with a record of 6-24. They were 2-14 in the Big West Conference. Their record excludes the team from playing in the Big West tournament.

Oberhelman says Callero established a “great culture” at the university, which he believes will carry forward in the program.