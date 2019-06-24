Joe’s One-Niner Diner 6.24.2019

The city of Paso Robles has started work on a remodel project at the Paso Robles Airport. They’re putting a permanent roof on the deck outside Joe’s One-Niner Diner. The roof will expand seating for the restaurant to an air-conditioned area, but the construction has closed off that section. The city has worked on plans to improve the deck for two years.

Joe Ontiveros says, “When it’s completed, it will be a great improvement. We’ll have more seating where people can enjoy our delicious food, and watch the planes come in.”

Server Miranda Thomas says tables that were out on the deck have been moved inside temporarily.

The construction is expected to take about one month. Work started Friday. They are working mostly in the afternoon, after the restaurant closes at 2:00 pm.