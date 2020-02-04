Joey Vaughn – Food Services Director 2.04.2020

The Paso Robles school district has a new Food Services Director. Joey Vaughn started in early December.

Joey Vaughn is originally from South Carolina, but says he thinks of Alabama as his home. That’s where he went to school and met his wife.

He worked in the food industry in private sector long before he made the move to public schools.

Joey Vaughn has turned around several school districts during his career, including a large school district in Cleveland. Most recently, he was food services director for LA Unified, and again, he turned a struggling department into a profitable operation

