John Hamon Appointed as Mayor of Paso Robles 9.08.2023

The Paso Robles city council voted unanimously last night to appoint mayor pro tem John Hamon to fill the vacant seat of mayor in Paso Robles, following the death of mayor Steve Martin.

Hamon was sworn in during the meeting, and will serve for the remainder of the late Steve Martin’s term until 2026.

With John Hamon’s appointment, the district 1 seat for the city council is now open. The council directed staff to begin an application process for filling the empty seat.

Applications will be released on Monday the 11th and will be open for ten days. Candidates must be registered voters living in district 1.

The council will then hold a special meeting for interviews on Tuesday September 26th, and an official decision will be made during the day of the interview, or the October 3rd city council meeting.