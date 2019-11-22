John Peschong 11.22.2019

Supervisor John Peschong says he’s feeling fine after a mild heart attack 12 days ago.

Peschong says he’s rebounded quickly. He was walking two hours after a medical procedure at French hospital in San Luis, and is already back on the job.

Peschong is more excited about a ruling by the California state supreme court. The court ruling unanimously yesterday that President Donald Trump will not have to make public his tax return in order for his name to be on the ballot in November.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor John Peschong is running for reelection in the first district. But he says he’s more concerned about supervisor Debbie Arnold’s re-election campaign, and efforts by progressives to remove her.