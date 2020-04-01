John Peschong 4.01.2020

If you’ve seen today’s Tribune, you’ve seen the official report. Supervisor Adam Hill admits to the newspaper that he attempted suicide, but says he wants to return to work.

Over the weekend, before supervisor Adam Hill came out of hiding, supervisor John Peschong talked about the process of replacing Adam Hill. He says if the governor appoints someone else to finish Hill’s term, it will be someone from the third district.

At the supervisors meeting April 21st, we may see how willing the other supervisors are to accept Adam Hill back as chairman of the board of supervisors. Next week’s meeting was canceled, so the next meeting is not until April 21st.

By then, we may know the results of the FBI investigation into Adam Hill’s office and home, and what the FBI was looking for when the judge issued a search warrant.