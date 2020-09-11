John Peschong 9.11.2020

A lot of talk these days about reopening San Luis Obispo county. Reopening schools, Reopening gyms & Reopening business’s.

But the state keeps changing the rules.

Supervisor John Peschong says the closure imposed by state government is arbitrary and inconsistent, and it has taken a toll on people.

Supervisor John Peschong talking with KPRL about the rules imposed by governor Gavin Newsom, and supported by health officer Penny Borenstein of San Luis Obispo county.

He wants to see the county reopened.