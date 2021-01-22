John Peschong To Discuss Lawsuit 1.22.2021

A new look at the governor’s imposed shut down.

You may remember, the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura asked the governor politely to remove our counties from that southern California section. The governor rejected the request. So, supervisor John Peschong is asking the county to sue the governor to get us out of the southern California section.

Next week in closed session, the San Luis Obispo county supervisors will discuss filing a lawsuit against the governor to stop his placing San Luis Obispo county in with southern California to justify his shelter at home order, which is based on the inventory of intensive care unit beds.

So, next Tuesday, the supervisors will discuss John Peschong’s proposed law suit against the governor to open up San Luis Obispo county.