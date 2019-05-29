John’s Video Palace 5.29.2019

John’s Video Palace is closing its store in Atascadero.

John’s Video Palace has operated since 1988 on El Camino Real. It will rent its last movie on June 19th. Owner John Taft says the store will close for a day, then reopen on June 21st to begin selling thousands of movies. That sale will continue through July. John’s Video Palace in Paso Robles will continue to operate for at least another year.

The two stores are the last ones to operate in San Luis Obispo county, but their days are numbered. Netflix and other online streaming services have forced most movie rental stores to close. Again, the sell-off at John’s Video Palace in Atascadero begins June 21st. It ends July 28th. The Paso Robles store will continue to operate in the Walmart shopping center. The last video store standing.