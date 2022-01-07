Jordan Cunningham 01.07.2022

In Sacramento yesterday, a debate at the committee level about a proposed single payer health plan for California.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham of San Luis Obispo county introduced a motion that would force the bill go to the non-partisan legislative analyst office to ascertain the cost of a single payer health plan. Cunningham made that motion yesterday in committee. It was not approved.

So next week, there will be a vote on the plan for a single payer health plan for the state of California.

On a broader note, with state redistricting, assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s district is moving north to include Monterey county, all the way to Santa Cruz county. Santa Maria will be removed from the district and placed with the Santa Barbara district. As a result, it’s highly unlikely our next assembly person will be from San Luis Obispo county. And it’s highly unlikely he or she will be republican.