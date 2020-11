One local race which looked decided now appears to be up in the air.

As off mid-day yesterday, assemblyman Jordan Cunningham had a 4% lead over challenger Dawn Addis.

Cunningham with 51% of the vote.

Dawn Addis with 49%.

It’s unlikely that the tally in that race will change, but with 11 thousand votes remaining to be counted, that’s mathematically possible.

Cunningham currently leads the progressive city council woman from Morro Bay by about 1700 votes.