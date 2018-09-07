Jordan Cunningham 9.07.2018

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham back in the north county after a busy legislative session in Sacramento.

The governor signed several of his bills into law in the last week. One which is still sitting on the governor’s desk is senate bill 1090. The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closure bill. The bill outlines an agreement with PG and E to provide an estimated $85 million dollars to the central coast to mitigate the impact of the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in a few years. That bill is still awaiting the governor’s signature. He has until September 30th to sign the bill into law.

The governor did sign into law a bill by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham mandating that Uber provide potential customers with a picture of the driver, his or her first name, and a picture of the vehicle the driver is approved to use. The bill a reaction to an Uber driver from Santa Maria who sexually assaulted young women in the San Luis Obispo area. 40-year-old Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez targeted inebriated young women. His victims include 3 Cal Poly students and one Cuesta students. Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez is back in court on Monday.

That bill passed in both the state assembly and senate unanimously.